Barrett (personal) was listed out for Monday's game against the Nets due to "return to competitive conditioning", Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Barrett has been away from the Raptors over the last week and a half following a family tragedy, but he was spotted in the locker room Monday and appears to be getting back into playing shape. The Duke product hasn't taken the court since March 11, so he'll likely need at least a few days to ramp up his basketball activities.