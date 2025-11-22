Barrett tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during the Raptors' 140-110 win over the Wizards on Friday.

Barrett scored 10 of his 24 points in the third quarter, and his combined efforts with the likes of Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes helped the Raptors rush out to a large enough lead for the starters to sit for the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Barrett has averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 31.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.