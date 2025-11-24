Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Barrett's (knee), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Cleveland, imaging was relatively positive, and he can be considered day-to-day, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barrett sustained a sprained right knee in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Nets. While the 25-year-old forward is set to miss at least the second leg of the team's back-to-back set, he can be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers. The Raptors are expected to provide an update on his status by Tuesday night. With Barrett sidelined, Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for increased playing time.