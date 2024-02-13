Barrett didn't practice Tuesday due to a personal matter, and his status is uncertain for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The Raptors should have a better idea regarding Barrett's status following their morning shootaround Wednesday. If Barrett is sidelined for the Raptors' final game before the All-Star break, Bruce Brown, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji would be the primary candidates to fill his vacated minutes.
