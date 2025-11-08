Barrett provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-97 victory over Atlanta.

Barrett failed to record a defensive stat for just the third time all season, but still managed to get it done on the offensive end. He has scored at least 15 points in all but one game thus far, averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per game through nine appearances. Look for Barratt to continue his red-hot form when Toronto heads to Philadelphia on Saturday.