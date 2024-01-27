Barrett recorded 22 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 127-107 loss to the Clippers.

The move back home to Toronto, as well as the subsequent Pascal Siakam trade, have put Barrett in a position to thrive. Over the last 10 games the fifth-year forward has scored 20 or more points eight times, averaging 22.6 points, 7.2 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.3 threes while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.