Barrett produced 37 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 win over the Warriors.

Barrett was held below 20 points during each of his first three appearances in a Raptors uniform, but he put together a well-rounded performance Sunday that included a season-high scoring mark. Over his first four outings with his new club, he's averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.3 minutes per game. Although he's had a limited sample with Toronto, Barrett should have plenty of involvement for the Raptors moving forward.