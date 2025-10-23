Barrett logged 25 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 138-118 victory over Atlanta.

The 25-year-old guard got his second full campaign with the Raptors off to a rousing start, popping for a game-high 25 points in an efficient performance. Barrett averaged career highs with 21.1 points and 5.4 assists per game in 2024-25, and he should be a key piece of the Toronto offense again this season.