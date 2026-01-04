Barrett amassed 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 134-117 win over Atlanta.

Barrett, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes combined for 78 points during Saturday's win. Barrett logged a season-high in points while connecting on four three-pointers for the first time since Nov. 4 against the Bucks. The seventh-year forward continues to work his way back from a right knee injury that caused him to miss 15 straight games, but the fact he was able to play 30 minutes is an encouraging sign. Barrett will look to replicate his performance in Monday's rematch against Atlanta.