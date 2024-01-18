Barrett finished with 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-13 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-97 victory over Miami.

Barrett has settled into his new environment nicely and has scored 23 points or more in five of his last six games. He's also shot 50 percent or better from the field in seven of his nine appearances since being acquired by the Raptors on Dec. 30. Barrett is averaging 19.9 points on 56.0 percent shooting (including 44.1 percent from three), 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 33.0 minutes per game in January.