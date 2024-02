Barrett registered 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-104 victory over Houston.

Another game, another outing where Barrett reaches the 20-point plateau. He's extended his streak of games with 20 or more points to six outings, a span in which he's averaging 23.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 57.9 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.