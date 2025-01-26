Barrett logged 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 win over the Hawks.

After a relatively quiet night in the first leg of Toronto's double-header against the Hawks on Thursday, Barrett bounced back Saturday, falling just two boards short of what would've been his eighth double-double of the season. He's been consistently solid of late, averaging 20.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. He'll look to keep rolling Monday against the Pelicans.