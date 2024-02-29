Barrett contributed 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-9 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 136-125 loss to the Mavericks.

Barrett was efficient from the field Wednesday and reached the 20-point mark for the third time over his last four appearances, as he's settling into a consistent role for the Raptors on offense. He's averaging 20.5 points per game since joining Toronto, so he's experienced a slight uptick in terms of scoring compared to his Knicks tenure, where he was posting 18.2 points per contest.