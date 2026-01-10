Barrett went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Celtics due to an apparent left ankle injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett appeared to turn his left ankle on Sam Hauser's foot while attempting to make a drive to the bucket. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power at the 4:41 mark of the fourth quarter, albeit with a noticeable limp. The Raptors were already without Scottie Barnes (knee) and Brandon Ingram (thumb), so Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Alijah Martin are in line for more minutes if Barrett is not cleared to return.