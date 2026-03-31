site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-rj-barrett-good-to-go-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Raptors' RJ Barrett: Good to go Tuesday
•
1 min read
Barrett (shoulder) will play Tuesday against the Pistons.
Barrett will shed his probable tag for this contest. The wing is averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest in his last nine games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read