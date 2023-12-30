The Knicks traded Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations to the Raptors in exchange for O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Barrett has put together a decent month of December in New York, averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 12 contests, but he'll have big shoes to fill in Toronto as he looks to replace OG Anunoby at small forward. Barrett typically slotted in as the third-best offensive option while with the Knicks, but he figures to be one of the top scoring threats as part of this Raptors squad behind Pascal Siakam.