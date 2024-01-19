Barrett racked up 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to Chicago.

With Pascal Siakam now in Indiana, the path is clear for Barrett to be Toronto's No. 2 option on offense behind Scottie Barnes, although Immanuel Quickley also figures to provide key secondary scoring. Barrett has scored in double digits in nine of 10 games since joining the Raptors, averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.7 threes over that stretch while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.