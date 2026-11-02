Barrett closed with 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran wing scored 20-plus points for the fifth time in six games to begin the season, as the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee) has resulted in a little more shot volume for Barrett. During those six contests, Barrett's averaging 19.8 points, 6.2 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.5 threes, but those scoring numbers are dragged down by what would be a career-low 29.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He already seems to be turning things around on that front, however -- after going 1-for-11 from downtown in his first three games, Barrett is 8-for-20 (40.0 percent) in the last three contests.