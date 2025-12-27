Barrett (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Barrett hasn't played since Nov. 23 due to a sprained right knee but is now considered day-to-day and could return as soon as Sunday. The 25-year-old forward will likely operate under a minutes restriction whenever he's cleared to play, though his potential return would still leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Ochai Agbaji and Ja'Kobe Walter.