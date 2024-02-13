Barrett (personal) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Barrett will carry a designation for the Raptors' final game before the All-Star break after he missed Tuesday's practice while tending to the personal matter. If Barrett rejoins the Raptors for shootaround Wednesday morning, he should be formally cleared ahead of the game's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff and likely wouldn't be subject to any sort of minutes restriction.