Barrett was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against Portland due to an illness, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett wasn't on the injury report heading into Saturday and was warming up with the Raptors prior to the 10 p.m. ET opening tip, so his late scratch is an unfortunate development for his fantasy managers. Gradey Dick will start in Barrett's place and is likely to see heavy minutes Saturday.