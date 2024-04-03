Barrett amassed a game-high 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 loss to the Lakers.

The fifth-year forward had missed the last nine games to attend to a personal matter, but Barrett didn't miss a beat in his return, producing his best scoring performance since he dropped 29 points against the Grizzlies on Jan. 22. The Toronto native has had arguably the best run of his career since being traded to his hometown club from the Knicks, and he's averaged 21.1 points, 6.2 boards, 4.1 assists and 1.6 threes in 28 games for the Raptors while shooting an impressive 55.5 percent from the floor.