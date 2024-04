Barrett contributed 23 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 140-123 loss to the Pacers.

After missing nine games due to personal reasons, Barrett has scored 20-plus points in each of his last four games. He's been efficient since his return, shooting 51.4 percent over those four contests. Barrett will continue to be the main option for the Raptors on offense as the regular season winds down.