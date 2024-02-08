Barrett finished Wednesday's 123-117 victory over the Hornets with 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes.

Barrett hit the 23-point mark after missing the Feb. 5 loss to the Pelicans, an identical scenario to what happened when he played 43 minutes in a 135-127 loss to the Thunder on Feb. 4 after missing three straight outings. Barrett has been reliable as Toronto's main scoring weapon following the departure of Pascal Siakam, who got traded to the Indiana Pacers in January, and he's scored at least 20 points in five straight appearances.