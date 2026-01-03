Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that Barrett will be limited to "a little more than 24" minutes in Saturday's game against the Hawks, Chelsea Leite of Raptors HQ reports.

The Raptors will continue to ease Barrett back into things after a lengthy rehab from his right knee injury. The 25-year-old forward has averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over two appearances following the extended absence.