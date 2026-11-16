Barrett provided 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Barrett took a step back offensively after scoring 31 points and grabbing 14 rebounds against Philadelphia on Thursday, though his six assists helped offset the lower scoring. The return of Scottie Barnes (groin) adds another established offensive option to Toronto's rotation, potentially affecting Barrett's shot volume, but he should continue to have an established role offensively while operating as a secondary playmaker. Barrett is averaging 21.6 points per game over his last eight games, but some regression is expected in the coming games.