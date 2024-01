Barrett finished Wednesday's 126-120 loss to the Clippers with 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes.

While Barrett's secondary numbers have fluctuated since joining the Raptors, the team has given him ample opportunity to rack up shot volume. He's taken 49 shot attempts over his past three games, and converted them at a stunning 67.3-percent clip.