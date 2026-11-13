Barrett dropped 31 points (13-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 loss to Philadelphia.

Barrett delivered season highs in scoring and rebounds while leading all players in both categories. He was efficient in his effort to keep Toronto from a third consecutive loss, but the Sixers stood tall in a balanced performance. Barrett should continue to operate as the top offensive threat for as long as Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Scottie Barnes (groin) remain sidelined.