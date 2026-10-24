Barrett recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 112-102 victory over the Wizards.

Barrett was one of four Raptors players to haul in at least nine rebounds during Friday's game, and he finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (28). Barrett has scored 20-plus points in each of the first two games of the regular season and figures to have a larger role offensively while Kawhi Leonard elevates his conditioning.