Barrett finished Wednesday's 129-99 win over the Magic with 25 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Barrett helped the Raptors jump out to an early lead with 12 points in the first quarter before adding another nine in the second. His 25 points were second-most on Toronto behind Scottie Barnes' 28, and Barrett was rebound shy from logging his first double-double of the season. The veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in each of the first four games of the regular season, and his offensive output will be needed more than ever by the Raptors given the extended absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee).