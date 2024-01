Barrett tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes in Monday's 124-121 win over Cleveland.

Barrett got the start in his first action with Toronto since being traded by New York, finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds while ending one board short of a double-double and one point shy of the 20-point mark. Barrett set a season high in rebounds in the win, and he has tallied at least 10 points and seven rebounds in five games this year.