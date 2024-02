Barrett (rest/knee) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Barrett missed Monday's loss to the Pelicans for left knee injury management, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. He posted 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 43 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to the Thunder, which marked his return from a three-game absence. Barrett shouldn't face any restrictions versus Charlotte.