Barrett (concussion) is not listed on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett hit his head hard during a Feb. 2 win over the Clippers but returned to the game and finished with 20 points (9-21 FG), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes. However, he started feeling concussion symptoms following the contest and has missed five straight games due to the league's concussion protocols. While Barrett appears ready to return to action, he may face some limitations in his first game back. Wednesday is also Toronto's final contest before the All-Star break.