Barrett (recently traded) isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Barrett was traded to Toronto on Saturday as part of the package deal that sent O.G. Anunoby to New York. Barrett should be able to make his Raptors debut Monday, but it's unclear how large of a role he'll play with his new team. Barrett figures to be Toronto's third-best offensive weapon behind Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.