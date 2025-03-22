Barrett (rest) is not on the injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Barrett didn't play in any of the Raptors' last three games. He dealt with an illness that sidelined him for two contests, but he also received rest in the most recent game against the Warriors on March 20. Barrett's absence from the injury report suggests the star forward should handle his regular workload Sunday. Barrett is averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.6 steals per game across five starts in March.