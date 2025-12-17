Barrett (knee) won't play in Thursday's game against the Bucks, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.

Barrett was slated to begin his return-to-play progression this week, but a return to game action isn't in the cards quite yet. Saturday's matchup against Boston marks the star forward's next chance to play. While Barrett remains slowed by a knee sprain, Ochai Agbaji and Jamal Shead could see enough playing time to warrant some streaming appeal in deep leagues.