Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic told reporters Friday that Barrett (knee) has been progressing "really well" and is considered day-to-day moving forward, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barrett was recently cleared to return to on-court activities and was cleared to engage in full contact during Friday's practice. He won't play against the Wizards on Friday, but he seemingly has a shot at making his return against the Warriors on Sunday. Barrett has not played since Nov. 23 due to a sprained right knee, and his return would likely result in Ochai Agbaji reverting to a rotational role off the bench.