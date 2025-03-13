Barrett has been removed from the injury report and will play Friday against the Jazz, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Barrett missed Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia due to personal reasons, but will return after his one game absence. His return comes at a convenient time for Toronto, as they will be without Gradey Dick (knee), Jonathan Mogbo (nose), Jakob Poeltl (rest), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) and Brandon Ingram (ankle). On the season, Barrett averages 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks over 33.1 minutes.