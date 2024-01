Barrett (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Hawks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Barrett has been downgraded from doubtful to out after being a late addition to the injury report Sunday morning due to left knee swelling. Immanuel Quickley (quadricep) and Jakob Poeltl (ankle) are also out, so Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent should lead Toronto's offense, while Bruce Brown and Gradey Dick are candidates for elevated usage.