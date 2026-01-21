site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' RJ Barrett: Out again Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Barrett (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Kings.
Barrett will be sidelined for a seventh straight game and remains without a timetable to return. For now, he can be considered highly questionable for Friday's game against Portland.
