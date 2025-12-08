Barrett (knee) will be sidelined for at least one more week following a PRP injection, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports Monday.

After Tuesday's game against the Knicks, the Raptors will be off until Dec. 18. Barrett hasn't played since Nov. 23, and he remains without an official timetable for a return. Barrett has 17 regular-season appearances to his name with averages of 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.