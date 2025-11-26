The Raptors announced Wednesday that an MRI on Barrett's right knee revealed no structural damage, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports. He has been diagnosed with a sprain and will be re-evaluated in seven days before the team updates his status.

Though Barrett looks to set to avoid surgery to address the knee injury he sustained in Sunday's win over the Nets, he'll be sidelined for at least a handful of games while he recovers from a sprain. If cleared to resume on-court work upon his re-evaluation, Barrett could conceivably return to action in the first week of December, though fantasy managers should prepare for the possibility of him missing further time beyond that. Ja'Kobe Walter entered the starting five in Barrett's stead in Monday's win over the Cavaliers but did little with the opportunity, finishing with five points, three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes.