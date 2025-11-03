Barrett amassed 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Barrett led all players in scoring and has recorded at least 20 points in back-to-back games. The 25-year-old swingman also dished out a season-high mark in assists. He has now posted 20-plus points in five of his seven regular-season appearances, averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.6 minutes per contest.