Barrett (knee) tallied 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 141-127 overtime win over the Warriors.

Suiting up for the first time since Nov. 23 after missing Toronto's previous 15 games due to a right knee sprain, Barrett took back his spot in the starting five but was on a minute restriction. Barrett was able to fill out three categories nicely during his return to the court, though his production was weighted down by poor shooting from the field and free-throw line. Assuming Barrett experienced no setbacks coming out of Sunday's contest, he should be in line for a bump in minutes his next time out. The Raptors could elect to hold him out for rest purposes Monday against the Magic in the second leg of a back-to-back set, in which case Barrett's next appearance would come Wednesday versus the Nuggets.