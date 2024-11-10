Barrett logged 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Clippers.

Barrett started the season on a strong note with three performances of at least 30 points in his first four games, but he has failed to reach the 25-point mark in his subsequent three outings. This 13-point performance was a season-low mark for the former Duke standout, but Barrett has a big-enough role and shoots enough volume to believe this should be nothing more than just an off night for the six-year veteran.