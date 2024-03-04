Barrett ended Sunday's 111-106 victory over the Hornets with 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

With Scottie Barnes (hand) facing a potentially lengthy absence, Barrett stepped up in his absence and led the Raptors in scoring. The fifth-year forward has topped 20 points in four straight games and eight of 11 since the beginning of February, averaging 20.5 points, 5.7 boards, 4.5 assists and 1.9 threes over that stretch while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor and 47.7 percent from beyond the arc, and Barrett's usage could creep up with Barnes out of the lineup.