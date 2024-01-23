Barrett produced 29 points (12-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

The fifth-year guard led the Raptors in scoring on the night, but Scottie Barnes was the only other Toronto player to deliver more than 12 points. Barrett has scored at least 20 points in seven of the last nine games as he quickly gets comfortable with his new team, averaging 22.7 points, 7.3 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.4 threes over that stretch while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor.