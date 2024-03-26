Head coach Darko Rajakovic labeled Barrett (personal) as day-to-day after the forward took part in Tuesday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (personal) rejoined the Raptors on Monday and took part in practice Tuesday as the two begin ramping back up after missing the team's last seven and four games, respectively. Given that Quickley has been away from the team for the shorter period of time, he probably has better odds than Barrett of playing Wednesday versus the Knicks, but the Raptors aren't yet discounting the possibility of both suiting up against their former team. Before leaving the team just over two weeks ago following the death of his younger brother, Barrett had been seeing more time at power forward in the wake of Scottie Barnes being shut down with a hand injury.