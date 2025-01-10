Barrett racked up 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Raptors came up short against a red-hot Cavaliers team playing on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but Barrett posted a solid stat line across the board. The former Duke standout has reached the 20-point mark in two of his three outings since returning from a three-game absence between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. Barrett has scored 20 or more points in four of his last six games dating back to Dec. 23, so he should remain a reliable offensive weapon for the Raptors as long as he's able to stay on the court.