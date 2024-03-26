Barrett (personal) is regarded as day-to-day with a chance to return to action Tuesday against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Barrett and Immanuel Quickley (personal) both continue ramping up in preparation for imminent returns. Sunday against Philadelphia would represent Barrett's next chance to take the court if he's deemed unavailable Wednesday.
More News
-
Raptors' RJ Barrett: Closing in on return•
-
Raptors' RJ Barrett: No return timetable after tragedy•
-
Raptors' RJ Barrett: Won't play against Orlando•
-
Raptors' RJ Barrett: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' RJ Barrett: Teases triple-double in loss•
-
Raptors' RJ Barrett: Officially available Monday•